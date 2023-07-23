Results from the three divisional hurling finals yesterday

Three divisional hurling finals were down for decision yesterday.

The action got underway in Templetuohy, where it was the meeting between Gortnahoe/Glengoole and Clonakenny in the Mid Premier Intermediate hurling final.

That one saw both teams finish up with 19 points apiece and go to extra time.

That then went to penalties after extra time, finishing up level once again with 25 points each.

The penalty shootout ended in a 4-2 victory for Gortnahoe/Glengoole.

Carrick Swan failed to defend their south senior hurling title when they took on Killenaule in Clonmel Sportsfield.

That one saw Killenaule beat Carrick 2-16 to 2-10.

Also at 7pm, the North senior hurling final sees a repeat of last year’s decider.

Nenagh Éire Óg are the North Tipperary Senior Hurling Champions 2023 after beating Kiladangan in Dolla in the North senior hurling final.

The holders took home the Frank McGrath cup and a preliminary county quarter-final spot after finishing Nenagh 0-21, Kiladangan 0-17.