Results from last nights divisional club hurling in Tipperary

It’s was a busy day of divisional club hurling in Tipperary yesterday.

In the West, Clonoulty/Rossmore have earned their eight title in a row when they beat Cashel King Cormacs in the senior final in Golden 3-23 to 1-08.

Meanwhile, the South intermediate final saw Kilsheelan-Kilcash beat Carrick Davins in Cahir 1-16 to 0-12.

In the North of the county, the first of this year’s senior semi-finals saw defending champions Nenagh Éire Óg beat Templederry in Cloughjordan 2-24 to 2-16.

That was followed by the intermediate semi-final, where Borrisokane emerged victorious against Kiladangan on a final scoreline of 0-29 to 4-09.

At the same time in Nenagh, Lorrha took down Portroe when they met in the premier intermeidate semi-final 1-19 to 0-10.

In the Mid division, the senior semi-final meeting in Templetuohy resulted in a win for Thurles Sarsfields who beat Holycross/Ballycahill 1-22 to 1-11.