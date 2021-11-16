Miller Shield first round fixture details announced

The fixture details for the first round of the reinstated Miller Shield have been announced.

Colm Bonnar and his senior hurling backroom team will be keeping a close eye on the action this Saturday, as 80 of the county’s best hurlers look to impress the new management.

The North and South division selections play in Holycross at 11am, while Mid and West meet in Littleton at 1.15pm.

It’s the first of three weekends of action in the competition, and the games will be open to the public.

