Club Managers make case for players to get a chance in Miller Shield

The attention of hurling supporters in Tipperary turns to the Miller Shield this week.

The inter-divisional competition makes it’s return this coming Saturday as Tipp manager Colm Bonnar looks for more talent to join his squad.

Conversations will be taking place around the county discussing who should represent each team for the three games in consecutive weeks.

Templederry manager Cormac McGrath says their star forward Sean Ryan is good enough for a look in with Tipp:

“We’re talking about Adrian Ryan and Gearóid Ryan but I suppose this year of all years, the new Ryan is probably young Seánie.

“I’d really love to see him get a go with Tipp and hopefully get on that panel because he is absolutely well good enough for it, a serious operator.”

Meanwhile, following their Seamus O’Riain relegation final win over Lorrha, Burgess manager Niall McGrath feels that Stephen Murray, who scored 2-11 on Saturday, as well Johnny Mulqueen should be in with a chance of representing the North team:

“I think the two boys are definitely deserving of a go at it and hopefully they will and hopefully another few lads like the Johnny Mulqueens and Stephen Murrays out there in North Tipp will get a go at it as well because there is plenty of them.

“Lorrha have plenty of them there as well. They have the two McIntyre’s (Niall & Eoin) there that are excellent hurlers that definitely deserve a pop off it too.

“Whether they make it or not is another thing but give them a go and let them put their hands up and it’s up to Colm Bonnar after that.”

The Miller Shield commences this Saturday with the South taking on the North whilst the West take on the Mid.

Times and venues are yet to be announced.