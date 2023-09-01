LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, September 1st, 2023

Listen back to Friday September 1st 2023’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Anthony Shelly previews the final round of group games in the county senior and intermediate football championship

– Geraldine Kinane looks ahead to the weekend’s camogie

– Mike Currane from AFLW Ireland previews the prospects of the five Tipperary women involved in the new AFLW season in Australia

– Barry Drake looks ahead to the Irish Greyhound Derby and all the weekend’s greyhound action.

Listen below: