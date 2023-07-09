Eight championship hurling games taking place across four divisions today

There were hurling knockout games across all four divisions yesterday.

In the North, there was a double header in Nenagh, with Burgess securing their place in the North Premier Intermediate Semi-Final.

They took a commanding win against Silvermines in Nenagh yesterday afternoon, with the final score Burgess 3-19, Silvermines 1-19.

Next was the senior quarterfinal clash between senior newcomers Roscrea and last year’s beaten county finalists Kildangan.

The full-time score was Kildanagan 2-19, Roscrea 0-9.

Elsewhere, the mid-senior championship got underway when Moycarkey-Borris faced Holycross/Ballycahill in Boherlahan in their quarter-final tie.

That one saw Holycross come out on top on a scoreline of 5-21 to 2-21.

In the West, Arravale Rovers took on Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Bansha in the intermediate hurling semi-final.

Kickhams emerged victorious, beating Arravale Rovers 2-13 to 2-19.

The final game of the day saw CarrickBallingarry and Kilsheelan-Kilcash go to battle in the South Intermediate hurling semi-final last night in Davin Park.

It was Kilsheelan-Kilcash that were successful, as they took down Ballingarry 2-14 to 1-12.

Today is another very busy day of Gaelic Games in the county, with 8 championship hurling games taking place across the four divisions.

The action gets underway in the West at 12pm, with Cashel King Cormacs taking on Sean Treacys in the West senior semi-final in Clonoulty.

The other game in the West gets underway at 7pm in Annacarty and sees Cappawhite face Golden-Kilfeacle in the intermediate semi-final.

In the mid division, Loughmore/Castleiney and Drom-Inch lock horns in Templetuohy at 1.30pm in the senior quarter-final whilst the other quarter-final sees reigning champions JK Brackens begin their first ever title defense against Thurles Sarsfields in The Ragg at 6.30pm.

Elsewhere, one of Gortnahoe/Glengoole and Moyne/Templetuohy will earn a place in the Mid premier intermediate final when they clash in Littleton at 6pm.

In the South, Killenaule await the winners as St. Mary’s and Carrick Swan meet in the senior semi-final in Monroe at 2pm.

The days action rounds up with an exciting double header of North senior quarter-finals in Dolla.

Borrisileigh and Kilruane MacDonaghs get the action underway at 5pm before reigning North champions Nenagh take on Toomevara at 7pm.