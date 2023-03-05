St. Michael’s look to reach last four of FAI Junior Cup this afternoon

St. Michael’s are looking to reach the last four of the FAI Junior Cup this afternoon.

The Tipperary Town side have made the trip to Donegal to play Buncrana Hearts in their quarter-final tie at 1.30pm.

Both teams come into the game on good form, with the Donegal side eliminating the well-fancied Salthill Devon in the previous round.





Local soccer analyst Barry Ryan believes the first goal today will be crucial:

“I feel if St. Michael’s can score first, and then they can do what they do and grind and keep it tight and stuff and eek out that 1-0, but if they go behind and they have to come out and maybe play a little bit more and take chances then I would worry about them.

“I would think that this crowd would be very dangerous on the break but if St. Michael’s could get that first goal and play it on their own terms, it’s a game they are absolutely capable of winning.

“They couldn’t be going in to it on better form, they picked up the Munster champions cup, took care of Hibernian, they’ve won all their league games and Jimmy Carr is on vintage Jimmy Carr form.”