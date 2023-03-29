The Vagina Monologues – Patricia & Mary

Pop Up Theatre presents The Vagina Monologues in aid of Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge in Clonmel.

The Vagina Monologues is an episodic play written in 1996 by Eve Ensler which developed and premiered at HERE Arts Center, Off-Off-Broadway in New York and was followed by an Off-Broadway run in at Westside Theatre.

It kicks off tomorrow evening in The Coachman Bar in Clonmel.





Patricia Harte is the director of the play & Mary Barry O’Gorman is Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge Services Manager. They both spoke to Fran on Tipp Today this morning.