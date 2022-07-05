Two in five people believe pandemic will never be fully over, says Ipsos survey for IPHA

Two in five people believe the Covid pandemic will never be fully over, according to new research carried out by Ipsos for the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA).

The research, measuring public attitudes to Covid vaccination and to vaccination in general, shows that half of people believe the pandemic will end eventually while 39% believe it will never fully be over. Just 10% believe the pandemic has already ended.

Professor of Public Health at DCU Anthony Staines joined Fran to discuss.