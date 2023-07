This month on Tipperary’s Hidden History, Conor travels to Roscrea in 1913 where he encounters a subject matter that has long been almost off-limits in historical research in Ireland. Patricide is a grave and taboo act in many societies and cultures due to the profound familial and societal implications. The motivations for patricide can vary widely, including personal conflicts, revenge, power struggles, inheritance disputes, mental illness, or the fulfillment of prophecies or beliefs…