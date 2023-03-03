Tipperary ETB Campus Open Day 03/03/23

This morning was a special Tipp Today as we broadcasted from The Scouts Den, Sarsfield Street beside the Main Guard in Clonmel in association with Tipperary Education and Training Board (ETB) who were hosting its annual Clonmel Campus Open Day at the Main Guard in the town today.

Colin Cummins the Director of Further Education in Tipperary ETB

& Stephen Buckley is the Coordinator of CTI Clonmel. They joined Fran to discuss an overview of all the levels of courses that are in the ETB, the progression from courses and where you can go as well as the future plans for Tipperary ETB in Clonmel and in Tipperary as a whole.