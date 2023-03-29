Tipp Today Full Show 290323

On Wednesday’s Tipp Today, following the publication of a damning report in to the treatment of women in the defence forces, Michael spoke to us about his experiences having served over 20 years in the army. Cllr David Dunne on the emergency meeting called for Tipp County Council on the housing crisis, Barry Holland on the new routes coming in just in time for summer at Cork airport, the reaction to the Kellie Harrington interview, Pat gave his views on the defence forces, Paulina and Tyrone on the prospect of an alcohol free wedding, our Garda slot with Sgt Carol O’Leary, Fearghal Harrington on the reasons why you still might be single and a look ahead to the Vagina Monologues which is being staged in aid of Cuan Saor.