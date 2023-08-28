Tipp Today Full Show 280823

On Monday’s Tipp Today, we paid tribute to the four beautiful lives lost in a tragic crash in Clonmel.

Fran spoke to Michael O’Loughlin and Ann McGrath, Principals of the Presentation and Loreto respecitvely on the devastation felt by sudents. Father Michael Twomey, Our Reporter Alison Hyland was at the scene of friday’s accident with Clonmel Mayor Richie Molloy and Joe Leahy from CSaw, Ex Garda Christy on the effect attending a tragic scene has on emergency responders, Richard Kennedy from GRA also spoke on the issue. Marian also called in to pay tribute. Noel Buckley reflected on events, Bishop Alfonsus Cullinan, Phil Prendergast and High School Principal Karen Steenson shared her memories of Luke. We also spoke to people gathered at the plaza today.