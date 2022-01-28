Tipp Today – Full Show – 2801

The CAMH’s scandal moves closer to home as one Tipperary mother tells her story of the obstacles she faced in seeking help for her son. Tipp Solicitor Cian O’Carroll also spoke to Fran about the legal ramifications of it.

We also spoke to Callers who had concerns about mask wearing in schools and another who spoke about his experience in hospital and how it highlighted why smaller hospitals need to play a bigger role in healthcare.

Andrew Looby spoke to Fran about technological advances in gaming particularly with Virtual Reality.

We spoke to Professor Rose Ann Kenny about her book on the science on aging following on from her book “Age Proof”.

Johnny Looby spoke to us about the week that was.

And our Friday Panel was of Joe Leahy, Liam Browne and Sylvia Cooney Sheehan discussed the topics of the week including the CAMH’s controversy, the Russian invasion and the death of the ATM!