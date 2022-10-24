Tipp Today Full Show 241022

On Mondays Tipp Today, Fran began by to Deirdre about the swimming pool in Templemore and its availablity for local groups, John Harney spoke about the rising cost of fuel, Cara and Marc Darmody were in studio for a special surprise!

Also on Mondays show, we had our financial advice slot with Frances O’Hanlon, Paddy rang in about Eamon Ryan’s jet engine idea, our own Paul Carroll gave us the lowdown on the weekends sporting action, we spoke to the gang at Mai’s cafe in Clonmel as they prepared to close their doors for the final time, John G on the best autumnal walks, Jimmy called in with criticism of the ESB and Fergal gave us his recommendations for autumn getaways!