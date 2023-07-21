Tipp Today Full Show 210723

On Friday’s Tipp Today. we discussed the latest in the tragic Cloneen story, Johnny Luby on the week that was. Dr Ciara Kelly on patient fear.

Pat called in and gave his views on the topic.

Maggie spoke to us the lack of nurses, Bridget on the opening game of the world cup, William Nolan on the rise of the Young Irelanders and our friday panel Dennis, Andrea and Padraig unpicked the topics of the week on our friday panel.