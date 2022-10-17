Tipp Today Full Show 171022

On Mondays Tipp Today, we spoke about the big story from the weekend where a 9 year old child was assaulted at a hurling match in Thurles. Cllr Jim Ryan spoke to us about weekend flooding in Thurles, Deirdre Ryan and Jackie Cahill spoke about changes to accessibility at the swimming poll in the Garda college, Ken gave his views on vaping ahead of a possible ban on disposable vapes, Tracey Corbett Lynch spoke to us about grief which is the subject of her latest book, Gus gave his views on whether phones should be banned from dressing rooms in light of the Irish team song controversy.

Thomas Conway was in studio for this week’s Global news update, Terence Coskran spoke about the Killross takeover row following his Oireachtas meeting, Paul Carroll gave us a full review of the weekends sporting action, Pat called in about the floods in Thurles, Conor spoke about his time in Burkino Faso and we got the latest on the Best of Tipp awards!