Tipp Today Full Show 131022

On Thursdays Tipp Today Liam spoke to us about the issue of rural crime, Aidan Doran spoke to us about the problem of kids not being picked for games, Cllr Richie on policing in Clonmel.

As the “Up the Ra” debacle rages on, the man who wrote the song Brian Warfield spoke to Fran about his thoughts on the controversy a caller also gave their thoughts.

Spt Willie Leahy & Sgt Tom O’Dwyer were in studio to talk about the spate of crime and intimidation in rural areas.

Muriel spoke about vaginal rejuvenation for this weekes health slot, we had the farming slot with Pat O’Toole with the Farmers Journal and Maura Barrett from Cashel library spoke about her upcoming lecture on cursing stones.