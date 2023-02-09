Tipp Today Full Show 090223

On Thurlsday Tipp Today, Cara Darmody checked in for weekly Dail report! Father Iggy O’Donovan on calls from the Church of England to stop referring to God as “he”. Richard Ryder from the Disabled Drivers Association on the need for more action on people parking in disabled bays while Pat gave his his experiences on the subject. Greg Carew vice chair of AIPCO on the threat to the business tourism market. Dr Jim O’Shea on his book dealing with multiple personality disorder, the weekly Farming news with Ciatriona Morrissey from the Irish Farmers Journal.

Our Health slot with Muriel spoke about the importance of health markers, a taste of this week’s Down Your Way, caller Jo on staying positive when dealing with health service failings and Thomas Ryan on an upcoming coffee morning.