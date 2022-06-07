Tipp Today Full Show 070622

On Today’s Tipp Today, Fran began with listener Nell who called in to give her reaction to a news report which showed that upwards of 70% of people believe that Covid deaths were exaggerated. William also spoke to us about GAA tickets and his views on paying online or at the gate. Margot joined us from wales to look for the good samiatrian who is cleaning her relative’s grave.Richard Rea also spoke to us ahead of an informationmeeting on the N24 development.

Accupuncturist and healer Katie Murphy was in studio to talk about the effects of summer, Ronan McGreevey spoke to us about his book on the assassination of Sir Henry Wilson, we had our legal slot with John Lynch from Lynch solicitors where we spoke about CPO’s and mediation, Suzanne told us about the Cruinniu na Nog event taking place at Tipp libraries this week and Niall Kitson joined us for the tech slot to talk about online monthly subscriptions.