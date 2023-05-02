Tipp Today Full Show 020523

On Tuesday’s Tipp Today Fran spoke to Deputy Martin Browne on the latest regarding St Patricks Hospital in Cashel, Peter and Pat called in to talk about plans for a new poltical party, Cllr Seamie Morris on tenants renting rooms and a Nenagh estate opposing a housing grab, Martin Quinn on the Tipperary Peace Award, Derek Cagney on the decision by Australia to ban vaping, Thomas Conway on global politics, our legal slot with John Lynch and Frankie McDonald on his new book detailing his years in music.