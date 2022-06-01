Tipp Today Full Show 010622

Alison was at the helm for Wednesday’s Tipp Today, we began with pharmacist Ronan Quirke who spoke about the difference in price you pay at various pharmacies and the reasons why, Eileen, Toma and Robbie spoke to us about GAA ticket sales and why they would like to see the return of paying at the gate.

Marie told us about the problems she has been having with water pressure in Carrick on Suir.

We also spoke to Jen Hogan about whether kids clothes have become over sexualised, Deputy Mattie McGrath spoke to us about the long delays in getting a passport and also a new report which showed that 30% of people think the Government exaggerated Covid Deaths.

Coia Dahill from Hemerar was on for our weely hair slot to give us some frizz ease advice for summer.

Nutritionist Laurann O’Reilly gave her recommendations for cheap, homemade snacks, our Hidden Histories involved a raucous wedding in South Tipp and our Gardening expert Ultan Nesbitt dispensed his knowledge and advice!