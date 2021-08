Declan Dunphy from Clonmel was one of the members of Clonmel Karate Club who played the knights in Excalibur, when it was filmed in Cahir.

Last Friday, Fran spoke to PJ O’Meara of Cahir Historical Society about an outdoor screening of Excalibur to mark the 40 year anniversary of the film.

Fran was joined in studio by Declan to talk about his memories of filming and what it was all like.