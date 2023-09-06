History of Thurles Community Training Centre

Thurles Youth Development Project was set up in 1981 to cater for early school leavers in the Thurles area. It was expanded to cater for young learners between the ages of 16 – 21. Since 1988 the Project has carried out its business in a specially constructed Centre in the current location (Cabra Road, Thurles). They’re are a 40 place centre, catering for the following course:

Computer and Office Skills Major Level 4

Carpentry and Home Improvement Major Level 3





VTCT – Introduction to Professional Cookery Diploma Level 1

VTCT Hairdressing and Beauty Diploma Level 1

