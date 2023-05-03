Hidden History with Conor Reidy

This month on Tipperary’s Hidden History, join Conor as he uncovers the chilling tale of the murder of Daniel Mara of Holycross in 1827. In this gripping episode, he explores the motivations behind this brutal crime, and the events that led up to it.

Conor will guide us through the scenes of horror and tragedy that undoubtedly left many in the town of Clonmel and beyond, traumatised for years to come. Sit back and enjoy a compelling true story of justice, power, and the human toll of violence in an episode entitled ‘Six Executions and a Murder’