Sinn Fein Activist Dean McGrath recently visited the West Bank Representing the South East Branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign as part of an Activist trip.
The trip was to the occupied Palestinian Territories and life under the Military Occupation for Palestinians meeting human rights organisations in Palestine.
Dean was live in studio with Fran this morning.
Dean McGrath – Trip to Palestine
