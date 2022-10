Have you ever heard of the Cursing Stones?

Did you know the last time the stones were turned on Inishmurray Island against Hitler, the Reich fell or that the ill-fated HMS Wasp was lost when it tried to evict families from Tory during the Famine when islanders used the Cursing Stone there?

Well a lecture on the Cursing Stones of Ireland is taking place on Friday October 28th at 11am.

Maura Barrett from Cashel Library is giving the lecture and she spoke to Fran on Tipp Today this morning.