Tipp Today Full Show 260923

On Tuesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Damian Cullen about aggressive behaviour on the sidelines, Muiris and Joe also called in with their views on the topic, Sean also spoke about last week’s protests outside the Dail.

Frances O’Hanlon was live in studio for this month’s financial slot, Nikita Conlon spoke to Fran ahead of her fundraiser climbing Ireland’s highest mountain 3 times. Interior Designer Karen Prendergast on choosing furniture for small spaces, our agony aunt slot with Dear Phil and John Lynch was in studio for the legal slot.