On Wednesday’s Tipp Today Fran spoke to:
*Cllr Seamie Morris on the Health Minister’s comments on overcrowding
*Callers Rachel, Fiona and Deirdre on the pressures on parents to visit Santa
*Caller Joe on the comparisons between the Covid enquiries here and the UK
*Tom and Tammy on funeral traditions here
*Mary and John on keeping the church sacred for funerals
*The Garda slot with Sgt Margaret Kelly
*We hear about the upcoming Christmas market in Clonmel which is a collabration of all the town’s secondary schools!
Tipp Today Full Show 131223
