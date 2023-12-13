Tipp Today Full Show 131223

On Wednesday’s Tipp Today Fran spoke to:

*Cllr Seamie Morris on the Health Minister’s comments on overcrowding

*Callers Rachel, Fiona and Deirdre on the pressures on parents to visit Santa

*Caller Joe on the comparisons between the Covid enquiries here and the UK

*Tom and Tammy on funeral traditions here

*Mary and John on keeping the church sacred for funerals

*The Garda slot with Sgt Margaret Kelly

*We hear about the upcoming Christmas market in Clonmel which is a collabration of all the town’s secondary schools!