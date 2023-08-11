Tipp Today Full Show 110823

On Friday’s Tipp Today, Phil Prendergast was standing in for Fran. She spoke to Johnny Luby for his take on the week that was, Mike O’Dwyer, a Tipp man in Hawaii on the wildfires that devastated the region, Cllr Davy Dunne on plans to revitalise Carrick on Suit, Bernie Linane on the Rose of Tralee and why it could have reached its sell by date. The latest on action being taken by retained firefighters, the Tipperary Barn Owl Project and our friday panel of John Heny, Paula Carney Hoffler and David Doran unpacked the topics of the week.