Ours to Protect panel discussion on Climate Change & Climate Action

Tipp FM is one of the 23 local and regional radio stations taking part in a new climate action audio project called ‘Ours to Protect.’

We kick off the project today with a panel discussion on three aspects of climate change and climate action. To discuss Agriculture in the era of climate change, Sustainable Transport and Personal Responsibility.

Fran was joined by Paul McCarthy – Pharmacologist, Green Party Member, electric car owner





Noel Buckley – Former secondary school teacher, environmentalist & Community Activist

Jenny Brewer – Environmentalist & owner of Zero Waste Market Place Clonmel, Tipperary’s first zero waste, refill shop and online eco-store run by Jenny.

For more information see www.ourstoprotect.ie & take their survey

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/82V3MCF

If you want to calculate your own carbon footprint – you can visit: footprintcalculator.org