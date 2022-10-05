Hidden Histories with Dr Conor Reidy 05/10/22

This month, Conor continues his occasional series on the Irish Civil War in Tipperary. As the battle for the future of the new state raged across the country, the forces opposing the Treaty continued to attack the physical symbols of government.

Meanwhile, the agencies of the state worked to ramp up the security of the country and in doing so, were forced to take possession – for military purposes – of key civilian infrastructure such as prisons.

The October episode of Tipperary’s Hidden History deals with the consequences of the Civil War takeover of one of the most significant pieces of infrastructure in the country’s prison system, the Irish borstal institution in Clonmel.