Ours To Protect – Tipp Sheet on January Recycling

This week Tipp FM looked at:

Recycling all that Christmas waste

Christmas is one of the biggest occasions across the globe for waste generation, with Ireland expected to produce 100,000 tonnes of packaging waste this year.





A recent survey by repak.ie of 1,000 people concluded that 92% of respondents said that would make a conscious effort to recycle packaging correctly over the festive period.

Natural Christmas trees can be recycled at nine Tipperary County Council sites across the county, and at bring centres that handle green waste, but fake trees must go in general waste if they can no longer be re-rused.

Any broken fairy lights and used batteries can be recycled for free as WEEE recycling and should never go into general waste bins.

Unfortunately most Christmas decorations and shiny or glittery cards and wrapping paper are not recyclable as they are mixed materials.

