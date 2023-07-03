Ours to Protect – Tip Sheet on Sustainable fashion

TIP SHEET:

This week, Tipp FM learns more about slow fashion practices and why ditching fast fashion brands is the way to a more environmentally friendly world.





Did you know?

-The world produces 92 million tons of textile waste every year.

-In Ireland, we discard around 110,000 tonnes of textiles as waste every year, and nearly all are processed via waste-to-energy plants or landfills.

-Fast-fashion garments are often made from synthetic materials like polyester and nylon derived from fossil fuels, which are not biodegradable and can release harmful chemicals into the environment when manufactured, leading to a massive increase in textile waste.

-The industry is the second-biggest consumer of water and is responsible for about 10% of global carbon emissions.

Why choose slow fashion?

-Sustainable fashion focuses on quality rather than quantity.

-The clothing is made of higher-quality materials that are built to last, unlike fast-fashion brands.

-Eco-friendly fabrics also tend to be softer and more durable. As a result, you discard a lot less than you would with fast-fashion items.

-More unique, often coming with a pre-loved story to tell.

What are the environmental benefits?

-Slow fashion brands aim to reduce textile waste and the consequent pollution.

-Slow fashion brands focus on sustainable practices such as using organic materials, recycling fabrics, and minimising water consumption.

Here are a few websites and Instagram handles if you want to learn more about ethical fashion!

-Learn about the devasting impact incorrectly discarding clothing can have on the environment: https://earth.org/fast-fashions-detrimental-effect-on-the-environment/#:~:text=Yet%2C%20fast%20fashion%20has%20a,flights%20and%20maritime%20shipping%20combined

– To read more on textile waste statistics and facts, visit: https://theroundup.org/textile-waste-statistics/#:~:text=Global%20Fashion%20Industry%20Waste,for%20reuse%20or%20recycling%20globally.

-To find out more about Ireland’s role in textile waste, https://www.epa.ie/our-services/monitoring–assessment/circular-economy/textiles/#:~:text=How%20much%20textiles%20do%20we,to%2Denergy%20plants%20or%20landfill.

-Be curious and check out Irish slow fashion designers on Instagram: to name a few, @laoisecareystudio, @aoife_ireland, @cobblerslane, @aislingkavanagh_design, and @ferifolk.