Ours to Protect – Tip Sheet on Fishing on the River Suir

This week Tipp FM looked at the world of fishing and an anglers’ love for the River

The joy of Fishing – Did you know…

Work is on-going from Inland Fisheries Ireland to use legislation to focus on biodiversity (protection, conservation and management of Ireland’s inland fisheries).

IFI’s Green Team Network is working continually to reduce the impact of activities on biodiversity- Using the All-Ireland Pollinator Actions Plan SOPs, wild flowers have been rolled out at a number of their properties with a number of “wild” zones.

Catch and Release – IMPORTANT NOTES:

No matter what species you fish for – Catch and Release plays an important role.

Careful handling and release is just as important when returning undersize fish as when you adopt a no fill approach to angling.

Methods which use a single barbless hook have better survival.





Photography when fishing :

Keep the fish in the water until you are ready to take the photo

Do not keep the fish out of the water for more than a few seconds at a time. Dunk the fish between shots.

Kneel or squat with the fish, or pose in the water, to ensure that a dropped fish will not be injured or damaged.

Hold the fish in a manner to give adequate support. No fingers in the gills or eyes.

Cradle heavy fish.

Avoid squeezing, especially at the throat where the heart is located.

Here’s a few websites if you want to know more !

All you need to know – https://fishinginireland.info/

Inland Fisheries – on Climate Action – https://www.fisheriesireland.ie/sustainability/climate-action