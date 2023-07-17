Ours to Protect – Tip Sheet on Fishing on the River Suir

This week Tipp FM looked at the world of fishing and an anglers’ love for the River
The joy of Fishing – Did you know…
- Work is on-going from Inland Fisheries Ireland to use legislation to focus on biodiversity (protection, conservation and management of Ireland’s inland fisheries).
- IFI’s Green Team Network is working continually to reduce the impact of activities on biodiversity- Using the All-Ireland Pollinator Actions Plan SOPs, wild flowers have been rolled out at a number of their properties with a number of “wild” zones.
Catch and Release – IMPORTANT NOTES:
- No matter what species you fish for – Catch and Release plays an important role.
- Careful handling and release is just as important when returning undersize fish as when you adopt a no fill approach to angling.
- Methods which use a single barbless hook have better survival.
Photography when fishing :
- Keep the fish in the water until you are ready to take the photo
- Do not keep the fish out of the water for more than a few seconds at a time. Dunk the fish between shots.
- Kneel or squat with the fish, or pose in the water, to ensure that a dropped fish will not be injured or damaged.
- Hold the fish in a manner to give adequate support. No fingers in the gills or eyes.
- Cradle heavy fish.
- Avoid squeezing, especially at the throat where the heart is located.
Here’s a few websites if you want to know more !
All you need to know – https://fishinginireland.info/
Inland Fisheries – on Climate Action – https://www.fisheriesireland.ie/sustainability/climate-action