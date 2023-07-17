Ours to Protect – Tip Sheet on Fishing on the River Suir

By
Sheila Naughton
-
Photo © Tipp FM

This week Tipp FM looked at the world of fishing and an anglers’ love for the River

The joy of Fishing – Did you know…

  • Work is on-going from Inland Fisheries Ireland to use legislation to focus on biodiversity (protection, conservation and management of Ireland’s inland fisheries).
  • IFI’s Green Team Network is working continually to reduce the impact of activities on biodiversity- Using the All-Ireland Pollinator Actions Plan SOPs, wild flowers have been rolled out at a number of their properties with a number of “wild” zones.

Catch and Release – IMPORTANT NOTES:

  • No matter what species you fish for – Catch and Release plays an important role.
  • Careful handling and release is just as important when returning undersize fish as when you adopt a no fill approach to angling.
  • Methods which use a single barbless hook have better survival.

Photography when fishing :

  • Keep the fish in the water until you are ready to take the photo
  • Do not keep the fish out of the water for more than a few seconds at a time. Dunk the fish between shots.
  • Kneel or squat with the fish, or pose in the water, to ensure that a dropped fish will not be injured or damaged.
  • Hold the fish in a manner to give adequate support. No fingers in the gills or eyes.
  • Cradle heavy fish.
  • Avoid squeezing, especially at the throat where the heart is located.

Here’s a few websites if you want to know more !

All you need to know https://fishinginireland.info/

Inland Fisheries – on Climate Action – https://www.fisheriesireland.ie/sustainability/climate-action