Ours to Protect – Tip Sheet on Draft Local Authority Climate Action Plan

This week Tipp FM looked at The Draft Local Authority Action Plan for Tipperary.

Tipperary County Council is ‘Setting the scene for Going Green’ by publishing an LACAP for the period 2024 – 2029.

It sets out 100 ambitious, but practical, actions to be delivered by the County Council working with lots of stakeholders over the period





Tipperary County Council is an important enabler of climate action though the delivery of its functions and services on a daily basis, and by demonstrating leadership in achieving its own emissions reductions and meeting energy efficiency targets.

The Draft LACAP sets out how Tipperary County Council can incorporate and promote a range of mitigation, adaptation and other climate action measures in the delivery of its services, to support the Government’s overall National Climate Objective to achieve, by no later than the end of 2050, a transition to a climate resilient, biodiversity rich, environmentally sustainable and climate neutral economy.

Here’s a few websites if you want to know more

https://consultations.tipperarycoco.ie

https://www.gov.ie/en/consultation/9acec-call-for-expert-evidence-climate-action-plan-2024/

https://www.epa.ie/our-services/monitoring–assessment/climate-change/