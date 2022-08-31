William “Willie” Keating, Clogheen

Bohernagorue, Clogheen

August 30th 2022 peacefully at his residence. R.I.P.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael and James, sisters Ann and Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen, on Thursday from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arrival at St. John The Baptist Church Duhill at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

No flowers. Donations, in lieu, to St. Theresa’s Hospital.

Bohernagorue, Clogheen

August 30th 2022 peacefully at his residence. R.I.P.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael and James, sisters Ann and Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen, on Thursday from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arrival at St. John The Baptist Church Duhill at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

No flowers. Donations, in lieu, to St. Theresa’s Hospital.