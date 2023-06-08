William (Billy) Shoer, Clonmel and Nenagh

Albert Street, Clonmel and formerly St Joseph’s Park, Nenagh.

Billy, a former Mayor of Clonmel and member of Clonmel Borough Council passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his father Michael he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Veronica, sons Paul, Billy, John, Ned and Keith, mother Kitty, brothers Michael and John, sisters Nora, Teresa, Peggy and Mary, grandchildren Kiefer, Kian, Jordan, Naomi, Saffron, Aimee, Charlie, Ethan and Brady, great-grandchildren Lily, Avery and Tyler, aunt Biddy, daughters-in-law Jodi, Carolyn, Helen, Tricia and Seini, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 4.30pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Sunday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.