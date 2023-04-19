William (Billy) Hogan, Ballycommon

Ballycommon, Nenagh.

Peacefully in the loving care of his niece Caroline on April 8th 2023.

Predeceased by his beloved parents John & Mary and sister Ludina Ryan.

Will be sadly missed by his loving brother Mattie and sisters Phyllis, Ann & Bernadette. Nieces and nephews, by Vinny, Molly & Ryan. His sisters in law, brothers in law, grandnephews and grandnieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Billy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his niece Caroline’s home at 51 Carrig Rua, Nenagh (E45 FX00) on Thursday from 4 to 8 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at Carrig Church Ballycommon on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Knigh Graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Milford Hospice.