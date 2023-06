Crohane, Killenaule.

Deeply regretted by his sister Leiisha, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in O’Connell’s Funeral Home Killenaule this Friday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Drangan on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by burial in Crohane Cemetery.