Wilfred Moloney, Roscrea

New Road, Roscrea

Peacefully, in the excellent care of the Regional Hospital, Limerick.

Dearly loved husband of Rosaleen and cherished father of Denis, Ken and Lynn, father-in-law of Karen, Helen and the late Neville, adored grandfather of Nicole, Natasha and Ben, twin sister Doris, sister Esther and brother Ivor.

Pre-deceased by his brothers Robert, Arthur, Harold, Jack and his beloved brother-in-law David.

Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law Ruth and Jane along with his many nieces and nephews. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle, his many friends and dear neighbours.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Friday evening from 4.00pm with prayers at 7.30pm.

Private removal from his residence on Saturday at 1.30pm arriving in St. Cronan’s Church of Ireland, Roscrea (E53 FT54) for Funeral Service at 2.00pm.

Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery, Roscrea.

Due to works at Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea there will be very limited parking available.

“At Peace”