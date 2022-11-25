Vincent Murphy, Carrick-on-Suir

Woodland Heights, Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir.

Peacefully in the care of all the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital.

Beloved Husband of Kathleen, devoted father of Trevor, Vincent (Jnr) and Aideen.

Predeceased by his Parents and brother Michael and grandson Cillian, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, John Paul and Esther,brothers and sisters, grandchildren Paddy T, Liam, Michael, Meabh, Nessa and Tadhg, who loved him so dearly, the Power family, Aisling, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

May Vincent rest in peace.

An Forsa Cosanta Aitiuil Service S/782535

Vincent will be Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Saturday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St Molleran’s Church, Carrick Beg on Sunday for requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.