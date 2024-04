Ursula Blackmore, Ballingarry

Crohane, Ballingarry

Predeceased by her beloved father Mick, mother Maura and baby sister Mary. Survived by her loving brothers Jim, John and Tom, sisters Ann (Dublin) and Olive (Ballygar), sisters-in-law Deirdre, Margaret and Alison, brothers-in-law Sean and Peter, aunts, uncles, cousins and neighbours. Adored aunt to Colm, Hazel, Anna, Charlie, Sean, Gemma, Juliana, Michael, Simon, James, Isabel and Tommy, niece-in-law Karen. Sadly missed by all her dear friends and loving carers in Cahir Abbey/Day Centre.

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home, Killenaule (E41 HH66) on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm’c.

Arriving at Church of the Assumption Ballingarry on Thursday for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm followed by burial in Lismoylin Cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only.