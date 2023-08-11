Tommie O’Gorman, Clonoulty and Cashel

Lisbuke, Clonoulty and formerly of Bawnmore, Cashel.

August 10th 2023, unexpectedly at Tipperary University Hospital.

Tommie, beloved son of the late Tommie and Eileen, brother of the late Willie, Jimmy and Eddie and father-in-law of the late Anne-Marie.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Brigid, daughter Caitríona, sons Thomas, Noel and John, sisters Katie and Nellie, brothers Paddy and John, grandchildren Cathal, Nathan, Darragh, Ruby, Paddy, Brídín and Tom, son-in-law Niall, daughters-in-law Mary and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode E25 YF44) this Saturday evening from 4pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/clonoulty-parish-live-stream/ followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cashel Day Care Centre.