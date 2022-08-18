Tom Scanlan, Ardfinnan

Suirview Heights, Ardfinnan

On 18th, 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel, surrounded by his family.

Pre-deceased by his brother John and niece Jennifer.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggy, daughters Sinéad and Irene, son Keith, sons-in-law Eamon & Kevin, daughter-in-law Ann Marie, grandchildren Kate, Cian, Caoimhe, Sadhbh, Cillian, Charlie, Jane and Emma, nephews Derek & Shaun, grand nephew Jamie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eir Code E91T278) on Friday 19th August from 4pm until 8pm.

Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Saturday to arrive at the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan, for 12.30 Mass, which may be watched live via the Ardfinnan church live stream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan, followed by burial in St. Finnians Cemetery, Ardfinnan.

House strictly private on Saturday.

May he rest in peace.