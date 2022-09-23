Tom O’Mahoney, Newport

Clonbealy, Newport, Co. Tipperary.

September 23rd 2022 peacefully at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, sons Mark and David, daughters Helen and Sharon, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren Aaron, Lauren, Emma, Josh and Jack, brothers Bill and Dermot, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home in Clonbealy (V94 D7TX) on Sunday 25th September from 5pm to 8pm.

Arriving on Monday 26th to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/newport.

Burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery Newport.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation