Timmy ‘Delilah’ O’Dwyer, Clonmel

Summerhill Drive, Clonmel.

Timmy passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Saturday afternoon surrounded by his loving family.

Recently pre-deceased by his wife Mary, he will be sadly missed by his son Anthony, daughter Sandra, grandchildren Samantha and Joseph, brother Jackie, sisters Maria and Kitty, daughter-in-law Siobhán, Samantha’s partner Seanie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Removal on Tuesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church for Funeral Mass at 1pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Friends of Tipperary University Hospital.

Online Condolences may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook Page.