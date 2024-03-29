Timmy Costello, Milestone

Inchavara, Milestone, Thurles.

Peacefully at his son Pat’s residence.

Predeceased by his wife, Nonie, brothers Jim, Pakie, Mick, Billy, and John, sisters Lizzie, Kitty, and Maura.

Much loved and sadly missed by his loving family, sons Pat and Séamus, daughters-in-law Maria and Áine, grandchildren Timmy, James, Liam, Marilouise, Páraic and Hannah, sister Phil (O’Toole), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Timmy Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Saturday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving on Sunday afternoon to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon for funeral mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Kilcommon.