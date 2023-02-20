Tim Hurley, Fethard and Cork

Sparagoleith, Rocklow Road, Fethard, and formerly of Marian Square, Fermoy, Co. Cork.

Inexpressibly grieved by his loving wife Mary, sons Timmy and Cian, sister Patricia, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing in McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Tuesday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Wednesday followed by removal to the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork .

The Mass can be watched online at parishchurch.net.

House Private Please.