Thomas Mulqueen, Nenagh & Formerly Mulqueen’s Supermarket

Connolly Street Nenagh & late of Gortmore Ballywilliam.

Formerly of Mulqueen’s Supermarket Nenagh and Nenagh town Council. Peacefully passed on Dec 5th, surrounded by his family in the care of the staff at Nenagh General Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved parents Tom & Ellen and his sisters Breda, Peggy & Mary.

Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen and his family Thomas, Matthew, Finbarr. Philip, Joseph, Colm & Kathryn. His brothers & sisters Martin, Michael, John, Patsy, Senan, Gerard, Kitty & Nonie. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren, son in law Finbarr, daughters in law Anne, Deirdre, Bred & Mary. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews extended family relatives neighbours and friends.

May Tom Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. His remains will arrive at Ballywilliam Church on Friday for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.